FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-ADIB latest UAE bank to see profit hit by bad loan rise
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 24, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-ADIB latest UAE bank to see profit hit by bad loan rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ADIB Q3 net profit 508.9 mln dhs vs 503.2 mln dhs yr-ago

* ADIB Q3 provisions, impairment charges rise to 267.7 mln dhs (Adds details, quotes)

ABU DHABI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) reported nearly flat third quarter net profit on Monday, the latest bank in the United Arab Emirates to suffer from a rise in bad loans as a result of the economic impact of lower oil prices.

Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's largest Islamic lender, earlier posted a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, partly due to a rise in impairment charges.

ADIB, Abu Dhabi's largest sharia-compliant bank, made a net profit of 508.9 million dirhams ($139 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared to 503.2 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, up 1.1 percent, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of 494.5 million dirhams in the quarter.

Earlier this month, ADIB chief executive Tirad al-Mahmoud told Reuters the bank's earnings in the second half would be similar to the opening six months of 2016.

"The bank has taken a prudent view on credit extension and capital management while continuing our conservative practice of building provisions, given the ongoing challenging global economic environment," al-Mahmoud said in the statement.

ADIB booked credit provisions and impairment charges totalling 267.7 million dirhams in the third quarter, compared to 193.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

Net revenues in the third quarter were up 7 percent, reaching 1.37 billion dirhams compared to 1.28 billion dirhams in the prior-year quarter.

The bank currently has over 903,000 customers, having added 48,000 new customers in the year to the third quarter, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.