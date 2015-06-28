FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank ADIB says shareholders back $137 mln rights issue, sukuk plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank have approved plans to raise 504 million dirhams ($137.22 million) of share capital through a rights issue, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The timing of the share issue, which will see shareholders eligible to subscribe to 56 new shares for every 1,000 held at a price of 3 dirhams each, would be disclosed “in the coming weeks”, ADIB said in a statement released after the bank’s extraordinary general meeting.

Shareholders of the emirate’s largest Islamic bank also gave the go-ahead to raise the bank’s authorisation for issuing sukuk that will boost its Tier 1, or core, capital to $3 billion from the current limit of $2 billion. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

