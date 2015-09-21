FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank ADIB 504 mln dirham rights issue nearly three times covered
September 21, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank ADIB 504 mln dirham rights issue nearly three times covered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said on Monday that its 504 million dirham ($137.3 million) rights issue was nearly three times covered by subscriptions.

The lender issued 168 million new shares in order to support its growth. The issue price was 3 dirhams.

Following the close of the subscription period on Sept. 10, all the shares were fully subscribed, with total bids from investors worth 1.46 billion dirhams, ADIB said in a statement.

$1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

