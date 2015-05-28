FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank seeks to expand Tier 1 sukuk programme
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 28, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank seeks to expand Tier 1 sukuk programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show looking to increase programme size to $3 bln from $2 bln, size of capital increase)

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank will ask shareholders for permission to expand its existing Tier 1 sukuk programme to $3 billion from $2 billion, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The increase is subject to regulatory approval, the Abu Dhabi lender said.

It will also ask shareholders to vote to increase the bank’s capital by 504 million dirhams ($137.2 million) through a rights issue.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by David French and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.