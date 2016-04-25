FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi tightens guidance for two-part bond pricing on Monday - leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has narrowed price guidance for a two-part dollar bond which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed, reflecting strong investor demand for its first debt sale in seven years.

The sovereign has tightened pricing guidance for the five-year tranche to 100 basis points area over U.S. Treasuries from the 110 bps area announced earlier in the day.

Guidance for the 10-year portion has been narrowed to 140 bps area over a similar benchmark, from the 150 bps area give before.

Order books for the benchmark-sized transaction have reached more than $15 billion, a previous document showed, reflecting investor demand for the rare credit which is rated two notches down from the top AAA grade given by international rating agencies.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million, although each part of the Abu Dhabi issue is expected to be worth substantially more than that. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

