Abu Dhabi sets final guidance on US dollar dual-tranche offering
April 25, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi sets final guidance on US dollar dual-tranche offering

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set final guidance on its offering of US dollar five- and 10-year bonds, according to a lead.

On the shorter-dated note, pricing is 85-90bp over Treasuries. That compares with guidance of plus 100bp area and initial price thoughts of plus 110bp area set this morning.

On the 10-year note, final guidance is plus 125-130bp, from plus 140bp area. Initial price thoughts were plus 150bp area.

Both notes, which will be of benchmark size, will price within the final range.

Earlier, combined books were more than US$17.5bn.

The 144A/Reg S bond will price later today. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Abu Dhabi is rated AA by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

