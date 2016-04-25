FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi launches US$5bn bond offering
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi launches US$5bn bond offering

Jon Penner

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi launched a US$5bn two-part bond offering Monday at the tight end of price guidance, according to one of the lead managers.

Abu Dhabi launched a US$2.5bn five-year at 85bp over US Treasuries, the tight end of guidance of 85bp-90bp, and a US$2.5bn 10-year at 125bp over Treasuries, compared to guidance of 125bp-130bp.

Both spreads were significantly tighter than initial price thoughts of 110bp area and 150bp area set earlier on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers. Abu Dhabi is rated AA by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Jon Penner; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.