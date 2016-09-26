FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Abu Dhabi utility hires former TAQA exec as new director-general
September 26, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Abu Dhabi utility hires former TAQA exec as new director-general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A former executive of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has been appointed as director-general of the Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (Adwea), its spokesman said on Monday.

Saif Saleh al-Sayari, formerly head of energy solutions at Taqa, is the new director-general of Adwea, the state-owned utility's spokesman told Reuters.

He replaces Faris Obeid al-Dhaheri who left Adwea, he said, without giving reasons for the departure. Adwea has five subsidiaries that generate, buy, transmit and distribute water and electricity in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In May, the board of Adwea was revamped and Abdullah Ali al-Ahbabi was appointed as its chairman. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
