6 months ago
Abu Dhabi bourse suspends trading in TAQA, Qatar's Ooredoo
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 6 months ago

Abu Dhabi bourse suspends trading in TAQA, Qatar's Ooredoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended trading in shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co because the company had not yet released its annual financial statement.

The Abu Dhabi market also halted trading in shares of Qatar's Ooredoo for the same reason, it said.

United Arab Emirates-listed companies are required to disclose their annual earnings within 45 days of the end of the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

