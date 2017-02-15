Abu Dhabi bourse suspends trading in TAQA, Qatar's Ooredoo

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended trading in shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co because the company had not yet released its annual financial statement.

The Abu Dhabi market also halted trading in shares of Qatar's Ooredoo for the same reason, it said.

United Arab Emirates-listed companies are required to disclose their annual earnings within 45 days of the end of the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)