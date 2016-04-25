FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi sets initial price guidance for two-tranche dlr bond
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi sets initial price guidance for two-tranche dlr bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has set initial price thoughts for a dual tranche benchmark dollar bond which could be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers showed, marking the emirate’s return to the bond markets after a span of seven years.

The sovereign set guidance for the five-year tranche in the 110 basis points area over U.S. Treasuries, and for the 10-year portion in the 150 bps area over a similar benchmark.

Abu Dhabi has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan to arrange the 144A/Reg S deal, which allows the securities to be sold in the United States.

The country last issued in April 2009, when it priced a $3 billion bond split between tranches of five and 10 years.

In a bond prospectus released last week, Abu Dhabi said it expects to post a wider budget deficit of 36.9 billion dirhams ($10.1 billion) in 2016 because of low oil prices, and plans to cover the gap mainly with international bond issues. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.