Abu Dhabi to meet Asian investors in mid-Nov -sources
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi to meet Asian investors in mid-Nov -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi government plans to meet fixed-income investors in Asia during the second week of November for three days of roadshows, although no new sovereign bond issue is in the works, three sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.

The non-deal roadshows will be organised by HSBC, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

The meetings are part of Abu Dhabi’s regular programme of updating and engaging with investors, the sources said. Abu Dhabi last issued a sovereign bond in 2009. (Reporting by David French and Rachna Uppal; Additional Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

