UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi to meet Asian investors in mid-Nov - sources

* Abu Dhabi to meet Asian investors 2nd week Nov - sources

* No bond expected, meetings part of ongoing investor relations

* HSBC to arrange non-deal roadshows (Adds quote, background)

By David French and Rachna Uppal

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi government plans to meet fixed-income investors in Asia during the second week of November for three days of roadshows, although no new sovereign bond issue is in the works, three sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.

The non-deal roadshows will be organised by HSBC, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

A spokesman for the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance declined to comment.

The meetings are part of Abu Dhabi’s regular programme of updating and engaging with investors, the sources said. The sovereign met investors in the United States in sessions arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch in April.

Middle Eastern debt issuers are keen to raise the standards of investor relations in the region, having been criticised for a lack of transparency in the past, through more frequent contact with bondholders.

Asian investors have become key for regional borrowers looking to diversify their investor base away from local and Western investors.

While there has been speculation in recent months about Abu Dhabi or one of the wealthy emirate’s quasi-sovereign entities tapping capital markets, nothing has emerged.

Abu Dhabi, which sits on 7 percent of the world’s proven oil reserves and is the largest and wealthiest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates federation, last issued a sovereign bond in April 2009.

“A deal probably won’t follow, I think they might have missed the 2012 window,” said a regional banker. “The sovereign hasn’t issued since 2009, so they would need a proper roadshow.”

The last government-related issuer from Abu Dhabi was Dolphin Energy, majority-owned by state fund Mubadala , which raised $1.3 billion in February.

Last week, it emerged that the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the top policymaking body in the emirate, had issued a document clarifying ultimate responsibility for new debt issuance by Abu Dhabi’s government-related entities and the role of Abu Dhabi’s fledgling Debt Management Office. (Additional Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Amran Abocar)