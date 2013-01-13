TABLE- Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

Jan 13 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 592.00 16.32 EFG Hermes 627.00 23.19 Arqaam Capital 194.00 -61.88 Global Investment House 573.00 12.58 HSBC 508.00 -0.19 SICO Bahrain 599.00 09.83 Average 508.83 -0.02 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a net profit of 508.96 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 237.00 9.62 EFG Hermes 234.00 8.23 Arqaam Capital 202.00 6.57 Average 224.33 3.76 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 216.20 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALDAR PROPERTIES - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Aldar Properties in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 323.00 77.37 SICO Bahrain 572.50 214.37 Aldar Properties reported a net profit of 182.11 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- DANA GAS - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Dana Gas in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 123.00 207.50 Dana Gas reported a net profit of 40 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ETISALAT) - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates Telecommunications Corp (Etisalat) in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 2839.00 303.23 Etisalat reported a net profit of 704.06 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST GULF BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for First Gulf Bank in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 1081.00 5.83 EFG Hermes 983.00 -3.76 Arqaam Capital 1002.00 -1.90 Global Investment House 1045.00 2.31 HSBC 925.00 -9.44 SICO Bahrain 1113.40 9.00 Average 1024.90 0.34 First Gulf Bank reported a net profit of 1021.5 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for National Bank of Abu Dhabi in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 746.00 3.06 SICO Bahrain 936.10 29.32 EFG Hermes 995.00 37.46 Global Investment House 890.00 22.95 Arqaam Capital 728.00 0.57 HSBC 964.00 33.17 Average 876.52 21.09 National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a net profit of 723.86 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOROUH REAL ESTATE - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Sorouh Real Estate in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 119.60 29.12 Arqaam Capital 168.00 81.37 Sorouh Real Estate reported a net profit of 92.63 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- UNION NATIONAL BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Union National Bank in millions of UAE dirhams. Q4 2012 %change Beltone Financial 274.00 93.45 SICO Bahrain 345.90 144.21 EFG Hermes 250.00 76.50 Global Investment House 304.00 114.63 Arqaam Capital 145.00 2.37 HSBC 347.00 144.99 Average 277.65 96.03 Union National Bank reported a net profit of 141.64 million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)