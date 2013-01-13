FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE- Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2013 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

TABLE- Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - 
 ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in
millions of UAE dirhams.
                          Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial           592.00             16.32            
 
EFG Hermes                 627.00             23.19
Arqaam Capital         194.00            -61.88 
Global Investment House    573.00             12.58
HSBC                      508.00            -0.19   
SICO Bahrain                599.00            09.83
Average                  508.83            -0.02

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a net profit of 508.96
million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
  ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in
millions of UAE dirhams.

                           Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial            237.00          9.62
EFG Hermes                  234.00          8.23
Arqaam Capital        202.00           6.57
Average                  224.33           3.76

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 216.20 million
UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
 ALDAR PROPERTIES - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Aldar Properties in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital              323.00          77.37
SICO Bahrain                 572.50          214.37        

Aldar Properties reported a net profit of 182.11 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
 DANA GAS - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Dana Gas in millions of UAE dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                  123.00          207.50            

Dana Gas reported a net profit of 40 million UAE dirhams in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ETISALAT) - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates
Telecommunications Corp (Etisalat) in millions of UAE
dirhams.
               
                           Q4 2012         %change
 SICO Bahrain                2839.00          303.23 
Etisalat reported a net profit of 704.06 million UAE dirhams in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
 FIRST GULF BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for First Gulf Bank in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial            1081.00           5.83
EFG Hermes                   983.00          -3.76
Arqaam Capital           1002.00          -1.90 
Global Investment House    1045.00           2.31
HSBC                       925.00          -9.44
SICO Bahrain                1113.40           9.00   
Average                  1024.90           0.34

First Gulf Bank reported a net profit of 1021.5 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
  NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for National Bank of Abu Dhabi in
millions of UAE dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial             746.00           3.06
SICO Bahrain               936.10           29.32
EFG Hermes                  995.00           37.46
Global Investment House     890.00           22.95
Arqaam Capital            728.00           0.57
HSBC                      964.00           33.17
Average                  876.52           21.09

National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a net profit of 723.86
million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
 SOROUH REAL ESTATE - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Sorouh Real Estate in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain                119.60           29.12
Arqaam Capital               168.00           81.37

Sorouh Real Estate reported a net profit of 92.63 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------
UNION NATIONAL BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Union National Bank in millions of UAE
dirhams.

                           Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial             274.00           93.45
SICO Bahrain                345.90          144.21
EFG Hermes                  250.00           76.50
Global Investment House     304.00          114.63
Arqaam Capital         145.00            2.37
HSBC                         347.00          144.99   
Average                  277.65           96.03

Union National Bank reported a net profit of 141.64 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.