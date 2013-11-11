FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad in talks over potential Airbus jet order -sources
November 11, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 4 years ago

Etihad in talks over potential Airbus jet order -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is in talks to buy jets from Airbus even as it puts finishing touches to a reported deal with rival Boeing, people familiar with the matter said.

At least one of the deals could be announced at next week’s Dubai Airshow, marking the first time the Abu Dhabi carrier has played a signficant role at the showcase event hosted by its closest rival, Emirates airline, the people said.

The number of plane orders being discussed and the value of the deal was not immediately clear.

Etihad’s potential interest includes the Airbus A320neo, a fuel-saving version of the European planemaker’s best-selling medium-haul jet, as well as a modified or expanded order for its long-haul A350 aircraft, one source said.

Etihad and Airbus both declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
