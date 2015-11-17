FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2015

Abu Dhabi October inflation falls to about 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released
the following October consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate on Tuesday. 

ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION      10/15     09/15     10/14     
pct change month/month            -0.6       1.0       0.1
pct change year/year               5.5*      6.1*      4.0
    NOTE. * Estimated by Reuters because the centre did not
release year-on-year comparisons.
    Transport costs fell 4.5 percent from the previous month in
October as the United Arab Emirates cut domestic gasoline
prices, while food and beverages dropped 2.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
