AC SA

* Said on Thursday it reported Q1-Q3 revenue of 133.4 million zlotys, stable compared to Q1-Q3 2013

* Q1-Q3 EBITDA down 4.9 percent year on year

* Q1-Q3 net profit down 8 percent year on year, to 21.1 million zlotys

* Q3 revenue down 14.4 percent year on year

