Acacia Mining says COO Ash leaves
November 6, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

Acacia Mining says COO Ash leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said its chief operating officer, Michelle Ash, would leave the company immediately, barely five months after assuming the role.

The company said Chief Executive Brad Gordon would resume direct responsibility over operations.

The move comes a month after Acacia Mining cut its full-year gold production forecast and increased its cost guidance.

“I am personally very disappointed in the operational performance in the third quarter,” Gordon said in a statement on Oct. 6. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

