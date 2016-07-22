FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Acacia Mining sees FY output at or above top end of guidance
July 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Acacia Mining sees FY output at or above top end of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said it expected to deliver at or above the top end of its full-year production guidance, as its mines performed ahead of expectations.

Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said it would produce 750,000-780,000 ounces of gold in the year.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months to June 30 rose 91 percent to $184.9 million, helped by lower costs and higher gold sales. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

