10 months ago
Acacia Mining sees full-year gold production ahead of forecast
October 21, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Acacia Mining sees full-year gold production ahead of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said it expected full-year production to be around 5 percent higher than the top end of its earlier forecast, helped by a strong performance in the first nine months of the year.

Acacia, which operates three mines in Tanzania, earlier expected to produce 750,000-780,000 ounces of gold this year.

The company said its core profit rose to $124.8 million for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, more than five times its earnings a year earlier.

Quarterly gold production rose 25 percent to 204,726 ounces.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; Editing by Sunil Nair

