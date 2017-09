Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said full-year core profit fell 31 percent, hurt by a fall in gold prices in 2015.

The company, which operates three mines in Tanzania, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2015 fell to $175 million from $252.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $868.1 million from $930.2 million.

Gold prices fell by about 10 percent in 2015. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)