Cost cuts help Acacia Mining report 4th qtr profit
#Basic Materials
February 16, 2015

Cost cuts help Acacia Mining report 4th qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc reported a profit for the fourth quarter of 2014, compared with a loss a year earlier, and forecast a rise in gold production for 2015.

Acacia, previously known as African Barrick Gold, reported a net profit of $21.1 million, compared with a loss of $97.7 million a year earlier, as it focused on cutting costs.

Revenue rose to $243.9 million from $221.6 million as the company sold more gold, offsetting the fall in gold prices.

Acacia said it sold 194,243 ounces of gold in the quarter, up from 168,167 in the same quarter of 2013.

The company, whose production comes from three mines in Tanzania, said it expected to produce 750,000-800,000 ounces of gold in 2015, compared with 718,651 in 2014. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
