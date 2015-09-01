EQT to sell education firm Academedia -report

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT has decided to sell Swedish education company Academedia, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.

“There has been speculation about a change in ownership so now we want to say that preparations for that have started,” Paula Hammerskog, head of communications at Academedia, told Dagens Nyheter.

Academedia had revenue of 6.4 billion Swedish crowns ($759 million) in fiscal 2013/14, and over 90,000 children and adults enrolled in education programmes.