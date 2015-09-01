FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EQT to sell education firm Academedia -report
September 1, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

EQT to sell education firm Academedia -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT has decided to sell Swedish education company Academedia, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.

“There has been speculation about a change in ownership so now we want to say that preparations for that have started,” Paula Hammerskog, head of communications at Academedia, told Dagens Nyheter.

Academedia had revenue of 6.4 billion Swedish crowns ($759 million) in fiscal 2013/14, and over 90,000 children and adults enrolled in education programmes.

$1 = 8.4371 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely

