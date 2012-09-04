FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Acadia buys residential treatment facility in Illinois for $90 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Acadia buys residential treatment facility in Illinois for $90 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to say Timberline had a revenue of about $33 mln, not earnings)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said it bought a residential treatment facility for $90 million in cash, expanding its operations into Illinois.

The Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, located near Chicago in Lemont, had revenue of about $33 million for the year ended June, Acadia said.

According to Timberline Knolls’ website, it treats women and adolescent girls suffering from eating disorders, substance abuse and mood disorders.

Acadia, which provides psychiatric services across 33 facilities in the United States, expects the deal to add 16 cents per share to its annual earnings.

For 2012, it will add about 4 to 5 cents per share, Acadia said.

Acadia plans to expand the 122-bed facility to 140 beds by the end of the year.

In March, Acadia acquired three in-patient psychiatric facilities in Texas and Oklahoma for $91 million.

Shares of Acadia closed at $19.18 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.