FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel backs Acadia drug for psychosis linked to Parkinson's
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

FDA panel backs Acadia drug for psychosis linked to Parkinson's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended an approval for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug for psychosis related to Parkinson’s disease.

Twelve of the 14 members voted in favor of the drug, Nuplazid, as its benefits outweighed the risks, the panel said on Tuesday.

If Nuplazid is approved, it would be the first to get U.S. approval for psychosis related to Parkinson’s disease.

FDA staff said on Friday that Nuplazid was effective, but raised questions about whether the observed treatment effect was clinically meaningful.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.