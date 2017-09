March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members said on Friday Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug to treat psychosis associated with Parkinson’s disease was effective enough to warrant approval.

The drug, Nuplazid, is a new chemical compound and could be the first drug specifically approved in the United States for Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP). (1.usa.gov/22KhOhV)