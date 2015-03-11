FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acadia delays U.S. application to market lead drug, CEO retires
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Acadia delays U.S. application to market lead drug, CEO retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc said it delayed the submission of a U.S. application to market its lead drug, nuplazid, and that its chief executive was retiring.

The company’s shares fell about 22 percent in extended trading.

Acadia said it planned to seek approval for the use of nuplazid in the treatment of psychosis associated with Parkinson’s disease in the second half of the year.

The company had originally planned to submit the application in the first quarter.

Separately, Acadia said Uli Hacksell had retired as chief executive and board member, and Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis would take over as interim CEO. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.