Acadia Healthcare to buy UK's Partnerships in Care for $660 mln
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Acadia Healthcare to buy UK's Partnerships in Care for $660 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, which operates psychiatric and substance-abuse clinics, said it would buy Partnerships in Care for about $660 million in cash, to enter the UK market.

Partnerships in Care, the second largest provider of inpatient behavioral healthcare services in the UK, had revenue of about $285 million in 2013, Acadia said in a statement.

Acadia, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee, said it had received a commitment from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to fund the deal. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

