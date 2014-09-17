FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Accelerate FC Fund says Michael family offers shares to institutional investors
September 17, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Accelerate FC Fund says Michael family offers shares to institutional investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Accelerate FC Fund II Llc

* Michael family trust is launching accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 27,344,829 Accelerate shares to qualifying institutional investors

* Offer shares represent approximately 4.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue

* Offer shares are being offered at an initial price range of R5.50 to R5.65

* After offer, Michael family trust will continue to hold 40,924,783 shares, representing 6.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore)

