BRIEF-Accelerate FC Fund says Michael family offers shares to institutional investors

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Accelerate FC Fund II Llc

* Michael family trust is launching accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 27,344,829 Accelerate shares to qualifying institutional investors

* Offer shares represent approximately 4.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue

* Offer shares are being offered at an initial price range of R5.50 to R5.65

* After offer, Michael family trust will continue to hold 40,924,783 shares, representing 6.1 pct of total number of accelerate shares in issue