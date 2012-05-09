Accenture to cut more ex-Symbian staff in Finland

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - IT services supplier Accenture said it started lay-off talks in Finland aimed at cutting 250 more workers, former developers of Nokia’s Symbian software who joined the company last year.

Nokia transferred the staff and development work to Accenture last year after it overhauled its smartphone strategy and adopted Microsoft software.

Accenture said 320 Symbian developers had already accepted voluntary lay-off packages earlier this year. More than 500 of the 1,200 staff it took over from Nokia have moved to other operations such as coding for Microsoft’s Windows Phone platform.