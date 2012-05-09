UPDATE 1-Accenture to cut more ex-Nokia staff in Finland

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - IT services supplier Accenture said it started lay-off talks in Finland with 250 former Nokia employees, Symbian software developers who joined the company last year.

Nokia moved 3,000 worldwide staff and development work for its Symbian platform to Accenture last year after it overhauled its smartphone strategy and adopted Microsoft software. The move cost Nokia 251 million euros ($326 million).

Accenture said 320 Symbian developers in Finland had already accepted voluntary lay-off packages earlier this year. In addition, more than 500 of the 1,200 staff it took over in Finland have moved to other operations such as coding for Microsoft’s Windows Phone platform.

Sales of Symbian smartphones have sunk faster than Nokia and markets have expected over last few quarters, pushing Nokia into losses and raising questions over its future direction.

“While Windows Phone is our primary smartphone platform, we will continue to support Symbian until 2016. We have a solid roster of Symbian devices already in the market, and the award-winning Nokia 808 PureView will begin shipping soon,” a Nokia spokesman said.