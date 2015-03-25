Accenture options bearish ahead of results as currency woes weigh

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc’s options have attracted bearish bets in recent days, as investors appear concerned about the effect the stronger dollar will have on the consulting and outsourcing company’s business outlook.

The company, which reports quarterly results on Thursday, saw its shares fall 1.34 percent to $88.21 on Wednesday.

Traders in the options market have been loading up on puts, usually used for placing bearish bets on a stock, and on Tuesday the open interest in puts surpassed that in the calls for the first time in nine months.

Accenture, which gets more than half its revenue from outside the United States, has been battling the effects of a stronger dollar.

“Last quarter they kind of got a free pass on currency-related woes,” said Bernstein analyst Lisa Ellis, who has a “market perform” rating on the shares.

The company, which in December forecast 2015 revenue growth of 0 percent to 3 percent for 2015, might have to reduce their revenue outlook due to currency headwinds, she said.

“I think they will probably be getting a little bit less of a free pass if their guidance now dips negative,” Ellis said.

On Wednesday, options volume rose to 13,000 contracts, more than four times the average, according to Trade Alert. Puts were nearly twice as active as calls, and in keeping with the recent trading pattern in the options.

Analysts on average expect fiscal 2015 revenue of $30.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In December, the company said it expected a 5 percent negative impact from foreign exchange for 2015. Further strengthening in the dollar since then has led several analysts to expect the currency translation to have a bigger effect on revenues. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)