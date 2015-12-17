Accenture revenue rises on growth in consulting business

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc reported a 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its high-margin consulting business, particularly in North America.

Net income fell to $858.5 million, or $1.28 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $882.2 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue, or revenue before reimbursements, rose to $8.01 billion from $7.90 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)