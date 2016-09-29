Accenture quarterly revenue rises 7.6 percent

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its investments to boost digital and cloud services pay off.

The company's net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from $788.13 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $8.49 billion from $7.89 billion.

Accenture, incorporated in Ireland, is beefing up its digital and cloud services as it seeks to gain market share from rivals including IBM Corp and India's Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.