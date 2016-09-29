FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Accenture quarterly revenue rises 7.6 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Accenture quarterly revenue rises 7.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its investments to boost digital and cloud services pay off.

The company's net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from $788.13 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $8.49 billion from $7.89 billion.

Accenture, incorporated in Ireland, is beefing up its digital and cloud services as it seeks to gain market share from rivals including IBM Corp and India's Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.