Accenture quarterly revenue rises 7.5 pct
June 26, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Accenture quarterly revenue rises 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a consulting and outsourcing company, reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, led by faster growth in its consulting business.

The company’s net income rose to $881.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31 from $874.1 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $7.74 billion from $7.2 billion.

The company’s consulting revenue rose 6 percent, while revenue from its outsourcing business rose 10 percent. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

