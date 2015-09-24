FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Demand from North America drives Accenture results
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Demand from North America drives Accenture results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, helped by strong demand in North America.

However, the company forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts’ average estimate, due mainly to a stronger dollar.

Accenture forecast revenue of between $7.70 billion and $7.95 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Accenture, whose shares were little changed in premarket trading on Thursday, also said its board approved a $5 billion share buyback.

Revenue in Accenture’s outsourcing business rose 9 percent in local currency terms, while consulting business revenue rose 14 percent.

The consulting business accounts for a little more than half of Accenture’s total revenue, while its outsourcing unit contributes the rest.

Net revenue rose 1.4 percent to $7.89 billion.

Net income rose to $788.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31, from $760.2 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.12 per share and revenue of $7.68 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
