Accenture net revenue rises 8.6 percent

June 23 (Reuters) - Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc reported an 8.6 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, driven by higher demand from customers in North America.

The net income attributable to Accenture rose to $897.2 million, or $1.41 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $793.7 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue, or revenue before reimbursements, rose to $8.43 billion from $7.77 billion.