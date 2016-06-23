FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Accenture revenue rises on demand for consulting services
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Accenture revenue rises on demand for consulting services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to adjusted earnings per share in paragagraph six)

June 23 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc posted a better-than-expected 8.6 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, driven by demand for consulting services, particularly from customers in North America.

However, the mid-range of the company's forecast for fourth-quarter revenue fell slightly below analysts' average estimate.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $8.25 billion and $8.50 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue from Accenture's consulting business, which accounts for a little more than half of total revenue, rose 12.4 percent in the third quarter.

Revenue from the company's outsourcing business rose 4.2 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.41 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion.

The net income attributable to Accenture rose to $897.2 million, or $1.41 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $793.7 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue, or revenue before reimbursements, rose to $8.43 billion from $7.77 billion.

Shares of the company, which is incorporated in Ireland, were up slightly at $119.95 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.