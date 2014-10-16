FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's SEC investigating share price freeze on Access Bank
October 16, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's SEC investigating share price freeze on Access Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is investigating last month’s price freeze on the shares of top tier lender Access Bank ahead of its 68 billion naira ($415 mln) rights issue.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange in September suspended the shares for a week after the bank applied to the bourse, arguing that information on its capital raising was not publicly available and that it wanted to avoid speculation in its shares.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Keiron Henderson

