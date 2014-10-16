Nigeria's SEC investigating share price freeze on Access Bank

LAGOS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is investigating last month’s price freeze on the shares of top tier lender Access Bank ahead of its 68 billion naira ($415 mln) rights issue.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange in September suspended the shares for a week after the bank applied to the bourse, arguing that information on its capital raising was not publicly available and that it wanted to avoid speculation in its shares.