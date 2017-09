Nigeria's Access Bank plans shareholder vote Oct 13 on rights issue

LAGOS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Access Bank said on Tuesday it would seek approval from shareholders on Oct. 13 to raise 68 billion naira ($415.3 million) via a rights issue to support its lending business.

The top-tier lender plans to issue 7.64 billion shares at 8.90 naira each to existing shareholders.

Shares in Access Bank, down 0.1 percent so far this year, have been frozen at 9.59 naira pending the results of the shareholder vote, meaning investors can buy or sell only at that price on the stock market.