BRIEF-Access Industries requests Perform delists from LSE
November 7, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Access Industries requests Perform delists from LSE

Reuters Staff

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Access Industries (UK) Limited:

* Offer resulting in unit AI PG LLC and Premium TV Group holding Perform shares carrying, in aggregate, 203,092,806 perform shares representing approximately 77.08 percent

* Intends to procure that company cancels listing of Perform shares on official list of UK Listing Authority and admission to trading on London Stock Exchange’s market

* Cancellation will take place no earlier than 20 business days after date of this announcement, being Dec 5, 2014. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
