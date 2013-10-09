FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acciona wins $1 billion Brazilian metro contract
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2013 / 1:49 PM / 4 years ago

Acciona wins $1 billion Brazilian metro contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona has won a 2.3 billion Brazilian real ($1 billion) contract to build a metro line in Brazil’s Fortaleza with Cotenco Engenharia, according to statement on Fortaleza’s website.

The new 12.4 kilometre line will reach 12 stations and carry 400,000 people a day. The consortium will also install four tunneling machines which the local state government bought for construction of the line.

$1 = 2.2016 Brazilian reals Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.