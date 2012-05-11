CORRECTED-Acciona Q1 net profit 29 mln euros, down 49 pct

(Corrects EBITDA figure and shows rise not fall)

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and infrastructure company Acciona posted net profit of 29 million euros ($37.58 million) in the first quarter of 2012, which was below analysts’ forecasts of 31 million and down 49.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the January-March period were 328 million euros, a year-on-year rise of 6.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)