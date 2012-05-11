FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Acciona Q1 net profit 29 mln euros, down 49 pct
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 11, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Acciona Q1 net profit 29 mln euros, down 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects EBITDA figure and shows rise not fall)

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and infrastructure company Acciona posted net profit of 29 million euros ($37.58 million) in the first quarter of 2012, which was below analysts’ forecasts of 31 million and down 49.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the January-March period were 328 million euros, a year-on-year rise of 6.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.