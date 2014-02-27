FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Acciona confirms seeking international energy partner
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Acciona confirms seeking international energy partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Acciona is looking for a buyer of a minority stake in its international renewable energy portfolio, which has revenues of about 500 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the matter on Wednesday said Acciona had hired Lazard to find a buyer for up to 49 pct of its wind power assets outside Spain in a push to raise capital.

Acciona also said its international energy assets would start to be equity-accounted from 2014, a move that one analyst said would allow the company to remove debt linked to the assets from its balance sheet. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elias Rodriguez)

