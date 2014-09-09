FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International consortium chosen for US$7 bln Australian road contract
#Industrials
September 9, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

International consortium chosen for US$7 bln Australian road contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising Spanish construction firm Acciona, Australian infrastructure specialist Capella Capital and partner Lend Lease and French construction group Bouygues, has been chosen as preferred bidder for the first stage of a road tunnel and toll motorway project in Melbourne, the Australian government announced on Tuesday.

The contract, one of the largest in the country with this first stage valued up to to 8 billion Australian dollars (US$7.4 billion), is expected to be finalised by October, the federal and Victoria State governments said in a joint statement. The consortium split is being finalised.

The project is an 18 kilometre cross-city road connection with construction expected to start in 2015 and end in 2023. The Victorian state government will enter into exclusive negotiations with the consortium - East West Connect - to determine the final details. (1 US dollar = 1.0868 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett in Madrid; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

