Spain's Acciona wins order for 2 Mexican wind farms

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy firm Acciona has won a 20-year contract to build and operate two wind farms in Mexico with a total investment of close to $650 million, the company said on Thursday.

Acciona’s partner in the contract is Fisterra Energy, which is owned by Blackstone, Cemex and other private investors.

The wind farms, with total installed capacity of 252 megawatts, are expected to be operative in the second quarter of 2016, it said. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; writing by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Julien Toyer and Tom Pfeiffer)