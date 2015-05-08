UPDATE 1-Acciona profit jumps, eyes options to pay down debt

* Acciona Q1 net profit jumps 29 pct, beats forecast

* Wants to raise capital with energy, real estate businesses

* Shares up 2 percent (Releads with capital raising options)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, May 8 (Reuters) - Spanish construction and energy company Acciona posted a 29 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on Friday, backed by a strong energy business which it hopes to tap for capital to pay down debt.

The company, which last year sold a one-third stake in its international renewable energy arm with a view to listing the business in the U.S., said it had put such plans on hold for now as it considers other options for raising cash from the business amid higher interest for such assets from European investors.

Debt-laden Acciona said it was also looking at listing its real estate business or finding a financial partner for that division, as it tries to pay down borrowing which stood at 5.4 billion euros ($6.1 billion) at the end of March.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to 280 million euros in the first quarter, beating a Reuters polled forecast to give a net profit of 42 million euros.

After the sale of the stake in its energy arm to private equity firm KKR, Acciona had planned to list the business in a so-called ‘yieldco’ holding company for renewable energy assets producing predictable cash flow, along the lines of similar spin-offs by peers Abengoa and ACS.

Acciona said on Friday the yieldco option had not been fully ruled out, but it wanted to explore other options.

The prospect of hiving off the unit have been supporting the share price in recent weeks, with Acciona shares being up 25 percent so far this year, one of the top five gainers in Spain’s blue-chip index Ibex on the period.

“We believe that the possibility of a placement in the market of its energy division at a good price still remains present and it might help to reduce its net debt,” said Miguel Sanchez Gonzalez at Mirabaud.

Shares were 2.2 percent higher at 71.7 euros at 1130 GMT, outpacing gains of 0.88 percent in the Ibex. (Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Julien Toyer and Elaine Hardcastle)