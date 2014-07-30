FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Acciona close to mandating advisors on yieldco listing
July 30, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Acciona close to mandating advisors on yieldco listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Span’s infrastructure and energy firm Acciona is close to mandating advisors on a potential listing of a yieldco vehicle that will hold all or part of its international energy assets, management said on Wednesday.

On a conference call, management said the size of the listing would not be below $250 million, though the final amount would depend on market conditions and pricing.

Acciona also plans to sell its Transmediterranea shipping business this year, it said, as part of a drive to sell non-core assets and reduce debt. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

