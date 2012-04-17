Acco Brands forecasts 1st-qtr loss

April 17 (Reuters) - Office products maker Acco Brands Corp said it expects to post a quarterly loss excluding one-time charges due to weak sales in Europe and Canada and lower margins.

The company expects to post a loss 5 cents per share for the first quarter before accounting for costs related to restructuring and its acquisition of MeadWestvaco’s consumer and office products business, the company said in a statement.

Acco Brands also forecast sales of $288.9 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 1 cent per share on revenue of $299.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.