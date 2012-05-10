FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Acco Brands loss widens on higher costs, European weakness
May 10, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Acco Brands loss widens on higher costs, European weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Office products maker Acco Brands posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue below analysts’ estimates as it grapples with higher commodity costs and a weak European economy.

The company said it expects 2012 revenue to remain flat from the $1.32 billion it posted in 2011. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first quarter, Acco Brands reported a net loss from continuing operations of $17.3 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $9.0 million, or 16 cents per share.

Excluding items, it posted a loss of 5 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $288.9 million. International revenue fell 10 percent to $94.5 million on a 13 percent decline in volume as it stopped making low-margin products and a weak economy in Europe hurt business, the company said.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $292.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acco Brands shares, which have shed 11 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $10.10 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

