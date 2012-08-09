FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Acco Brands profit beats Street; co sees weak 2012 results
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Acco Brands profit beats Street; co sees weak 2012 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Office products maker Acco Brands Corp’s quarterly profit beat market estimates on higher sales in North America but it forecast lower-than-expected 2012 results.

The company said it expected 2012 adjusted earnings of 82-85 cents per share on sales of $1.90-$1.95 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.00 on sales of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with Newell Rubbermaid, expects free cash flow of about $50 million in the year.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $94.2 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $6.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 26 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $438.7 million, helped by its acquisition of MeadWestvaco Corp’s consumer and office products business, but still missed estimates of $468.3 million.

Net sales in its North America unit jumped 76 percent to $279.8 million.

Shares of Acco Brands closed at $8.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
